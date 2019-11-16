Emerging Social Enterprise Industry in China, Empowers Uighurs and Tibetans

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tashi Yangzom, founder of Tibetan tea brand NIDUMA and Mewlan Turaq, founder of Uighur souvenir brand RUMI, are creating a new niche in the travel industry. Inspired by China's mobile payment technology, they successfully combine their culture, religion with business to create a distinct and innovative social enterprises model to increase the employment rate of local women and end poverty.

The concept of social enterprise was born in Europe in the 1970s. It has made great contributions to the conversion of welfare system, job creation, social cohesion and social capital creation, local development and social culture, and has gradually become an important role in ensuring social sustainable development.

In China, social enterprises now achieve their missions in a wide range of fields, including poverty alleviation, promote culture, education, community development, employment and skills.

According to

36.2% of social enterprises achieved financial balance

20.5% of social enterprises achieved surpluses in 2017

