PSI Middle East Opens Office in Saudi Arabia to Support Growing Client Base and Expanding Talent Market

GLENDALE, California, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI, a global provider of assessment content, leading-edge technology, and talent consulting solutions, opens its first office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). PSI Middle East, formerly Innovative HR Solutions, has been headquartered in the United Arab Emirates since 1999 and has been operating in the Kingdom remotely for the past 10 years. It is one of the largest teams of Chartered Occupational?Psychologists and learning and development specialists operating in the region.

The team will be based in a brand-new purpose-built office in the central location of Olya, Riyadh. Amanda White, Managing Director PSI Middle East says, "We recognise the Kingdom's significant investment in people. Saudi's requirements for best in class technology and our vast portfolio of talent assessment and development services is the perfect match in terms of market fit. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the GCC market and opening our office in the Kingdom is a testament to our continued commitment to our clients."

"People sit at the centre of The Kingdom's 2030 vision. We prepare people for the world of work, identify high-potential talent, enable teams to work more effectively together, and prepare leaders for the future. The market is more dynamic than it has ever been and it is so exciting to be part of this transformation," says Abrar Al Mubarak, Country Manager KSA, PSI Middle East.

