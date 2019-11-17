Future-proof flight deck: Airbus C295 is the first fixed-wing search and rescue platform to feature Pro Line Fusion avionics from Collins Aerospace

- Features night-vision goggle compatibility, Head-Up Displays and Synthetic Vision for mission success

- Advanced human-machine interface will reduce pilot workload

- Touch-screen capabilities to increase ease of operation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus' new C295 tactical aircraft will come equipped with Collins Aerospace System's state-of-the-art Pro Line Fusion flight deck, significantly advancing the capabilities of C295 operators. The selection marks the first fixed-wing search and rescue platform to include Pro Line Fusion among its standard equipment. Collins Aerospace is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The Pro Line Fusion flight deck designed for the C295 includes key features to help operators during search and rescue, and other tactical missions, being equipped with:

Four 14.1-inch (35.8 cm) touchscreen displays to provide a more intuitive interface for pilots to interact and customize their information on the flight deck

Night-vision goggle capability to help ensure successful missions in low light conditions

Head-Up Displays that enable the pilot to keep their eyes up for enhanced situational awareness

Enhanced Vision System (EVS) sensor that allows pilots to see through low-visibility conditions

Overlaid weather radar that shows a graphical depiction of weather along the flight plan for easy viewing

Integrated Terrain Awareness and Warning System that enables high-resolution 3D obstacle depiction and enhances mission safety

Fully integrated Mission Flight Management Systems supporting Search and Rescue patterns, Computed Air Release Points and High Altitude Release Points

In addition, the flight deck was designed to meet evolving airspace and regulatory requirements, future-proofing it for years to come.

"This flight deck implementation is a great example of how Collins Aerospace is able to apply the latest commercial avionics technology and integrate it with military functions and capabilities to create the perfect fit for our customers," said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager for Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace. "Our Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system will reduce pilot workload and increase ease of operation for all future C295 operators."

Canada's Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will serve as the launch customer for the C295 with the first delivery expected before the end of the year.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462789/Collins_Aerospace_Logo.jpg