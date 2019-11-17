Automotive Executives: Automotive Technician Jobs and Auto Mechanic Jobs Paying $100k+

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2019 / Automotive technician and mechanic jobs are even in more demand. Finding these $100,000 and up six-figure jobs are not as hard as you think, especially for those individuals willing to get their hands dirty. For skilled auto technicians and mechanics, or those mechanically inclined who are willing to be trained to turn a wrench, you have a lucrative salary and career ahead of you in 2020 and beyond.

Some car and truck dealerships are paying a premium to get top auto technicians and mechanics to come work for their busy service departments. Customers do not want to wait 3 or 4 weeks to be able to get their vehicle repaired or serviced. Otherwise, they end up going to a competitor dealership to get the same work done if they do not have to wait as long.

Realizing this bottom-line dilemma, savvy car dealerships and automotive repair shops are paying certified skilled automotive technicians over $100,000 per year in hourly salary, bonuses, benefits and total overall compensation due to the demand, and not wanting to lose impatient customers.

"The more specialized an auto technician is, the more money and benefits they can command," stated Tiffany Adams, an Automotive Talent Acquisition Recruiter for Auto Technicians, a specialty division of Automotive Executives, home of top automotive executive recruiters.

Auto Technicians, Automotive and Truck Mechanics, Diesel Technicians Wanted. Companies are willing to pay you $100,000 or more per year. Source: Luca Bertolli / 123rf.com

"For example, if they are Chrysler Certified, Ford Certified, Dodge Certified or have other certifications for a particular automobile brand, this means that technician / mechanic is certified to perform warranty work for that particular car manufacturer brand. Depending on the dealership, their pay rate is certainly more," Adams continued.

Top domestic and foreign car and truck brands, whether in the United States or globally, include: Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Isuzu, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Polaris, Porsche, Ram Trucks, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen VW and Volvo, just to name some of the most popular auto brands.

Even Harley-Davidson technicians and motorcycle mechanics are in high demand in certain metropolitan markets at Harley-Davidson Dealerships. Also, diesel technicians and diesel engine mechanics for cars, trucks and heavy construction equipment can easily command north of $100,000 or more per year. Those who are ASE Certified or have other specialized ASE Certifications can also get a huge salary bump.

All of these vehicles have one thing in common. They have to be properly serviced and maintained. Whether you have purchased or leased a car or truck, they all need bumper-to-bumper proper maintenance, servicing, repairing, or auto parts replacement, to stay within warranty.

For skilled mechanics and technicians not already making $100k or more per year, read this automotive technician dream job to find out more about how you can.

