Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 17.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Millionenauftrag für Microcap! Entsprechende Reaktion am Montag erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R0WX ISIN: XS1982116136 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY--