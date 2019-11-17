Strabag: The publicly listed European-based construction group Strabag announced its figures for the first nine months of 2019 along with an outlook on the 2019 full year with an updated output volume. The company generated revenue of Euro 12,150.23 mn in the first nine months of the 2019 financial year. This upward movement of 4 % reflects the high demand in all of the group's core markets with the exception of Slovakia. The order backlog as at 30 September 2019 weakened slightly on the year, falling by 2 % to Euro 17,733.68 mn, but clearly exceeded the value of one year's output volume and so remained at a very high level. For the current 2019 financial year, STRABAG now expects to generate an output volume at least as high as the record of the previous year of Euro 16.3 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...