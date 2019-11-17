Lebanon slipped deeper into political crisis on Sunday after the withdrawal of a top candidate for prime minister narrowed the chances of creating a government needed to enact urgent reforms. Safadi became the presumed front-runner for prime minister after a meeting between Hariri, a Sunni politician, and Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal, according to political sources and Lebanese media, but no political force later endorsed him. Safadi's withdrawal leaves the powerful, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies with even fewer options unless they push for a close Sunni ally, a scenario that would likely reduce the chances of Lebanon winning international support.

