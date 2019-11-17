Race Ramps Introduces New Innovative Products and Elevates Exhibits Across SEMA Show Floor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2019 / The largest automotive aftermarket industry trade show in the world unites in Las Vegas annually. Each year, the SEMA Show promises and delivers more innovative new products while highlighting long-standing brands that have been involved since the show's inception in 1967. Connecting manufacturers with industry buyers from over 140 countries, the SEMA Show welcomed over 161,000 attendees including 2,400 exhibiting companies and 71,000 buyer companies. In total, the SEMA Show's growth impresses with a footprint of 1.2 million sq. ft. in exhibit space with an additional one million sq. ft. dedicated to features and attractions.

With over 3,000 products entered in the SEMA Show New Products Showcase, standing out amongst the crowd is a skill unto its own for exhibiting companies and their associated brands. From the visual footprint of an exhibitor's space to placing products for maximum visibility on the show floor, the integrated effort showcases how the business-to-business relationships among companies can bring together the industry's best products into a single showcase as exemplified by featured vehicle displays. From internal engine components to body kits and accessories, over 1,500 vehicles displayed in booths and in spaces across the convention center reflected the synergistic efforts between industry brands.

Not to be overlooked, prominent growing brands in the industry aren't always the components that make vehicles faster. The beauty of the aftermarket industry is its collective offerings of all components - mechanical, utility, and accessory. One such company that has grown in its presence at the SEMA Show is Race Ramps, the USA manufacturer and brand of lightweight vehicle ramps and product solutions for an all-encompassing range of applications. From low vehicle clearance ramp solutions to lightweight yet durable Show Rocks for off-road vehicle displays, Race Ramps is among the most diverse brands in the industry as every exhibit hall showcased several of their products.

The Race Ramps booth was highlighted by a special custom 1966 Nova provided by their brand ambassador Dave Kindig of Kindig-it Design and Motor Trend's top restoration show Bitchin' Rides. Elevated by Race Ramps' 67" 2-piece Car Service Ramps in the rear and Roll-ups in the front, the 2,200-whp hot rod gave visitors a heightened view of the car and its immaculate engine while the underside was showcased by a Race Ramps LED Show Mirror. As a featured attraction, Kindig and popular sidekick Kevin "KevDogg" Schiele also hosted a meet and greet at the Race Ramps booth.

This year, Race Ramps debuted several new products aimed at continuing their efforts to assist low clearance vehicles in everyday garage and shop scenarios. The brand's new products included: Supercar Wheel Cribs that provide 10" of lift while cradling extra wide tires up to 16" which are seen on even today's stock vehicle set-ups, Shop Ramps which are a reinforced multi-purpose ramp for assisting low cars onto 2-post and 4-post lifts and car trailers, a Trailer Side Kick for assisting in changing trailer tires and the Black Widow Motorcycle FlatStoppers, a tire flat spot preventer that is modeled after Race Ramps' successful line of FlatStoppers for car tires.

As brands like Race Ramps continue to thrive on the industry's largest trade show platform, another show also owned and operated by SEMA awaits just around the corner - the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, IN, Dec. 12-14, 2019. The PRI Show is purely racing focused, taking many of the companies like Race Ramps in Central Hall, which is known as the Racing and Performance Hall of the SEMA Show, and exclusively featuring this sole aftermarket segment over three days.

As companies and brands prepare to strategize for the 2020 year, the year-end PRI Show is an extension for applicable products to make one more end-of-year impression. Exhibitors who attend both the SEMA Show and PRI Show will see some recent familiar faces but also find before them the opportunity to impress yet another crowd of industry buyers that come from around the world to see the latest trends and innovations in racing and performance.

About Race Ramps

Race Ramps LLC, a MOTIS Brands company, is based in Michigan and manufactures in the USA with American-manufactured raw products. A consistent product award winner that includes over 20 Global Media Awards at the SEMA Show alone, Race Ramps are sold through top retailers including Summit Racing, JEGS, and Amazon.com. Through providing an exemplary product paired with superlative customer service, Race Ramps continues to be the top choice among automotive enthusiasts and motorsports teams throughout the world. More information on Race Ramps can be found at raceramps.com.

Contact:



Kwan International

Christina Kwan

702-292-5112

christina@kwaninternational.com

SOURCE: Race Ramps

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566926/Race-Ramps-Introduces-New-Innovative-Products-and-Elevates-Exhibits-Across-SEMA-Show-Floor