TOKYO, Nov 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today launches sales of the "FUJITSU Security Solution AuthConductor V2" which uses various authentication methods, including palm vein authentication, to deliver comprehensive biometric authentication support for customers.In addition to providing a unified palm vein authentication office environment, this product features facial authentication, fingerprint authentication and IC card authentication for PC logons, and is fully scalable to support use by anywhere from several people to organizations with tens of thousands of users.With the launch of this upgraded solution, Fujitsu enables customers to enjoy unparalleled convenience with secure and flexible solutions for a diverse range of use cases and authentication scenarios. Sales start today in Japan with global rollout to follow within fiscal 2020.BackgroundBiometric authentication technologies have become increasingly visible in daily life offering businesses and consumers convenience in a variety of areas, ranging from frictionless transactions for cashless shopping and ticketless travel, to access management for membership data and security clearance for sporting events. At the same time, it's anticipated that companies will continue to integrate a variety of biometric authentication methods, including for PC logins and room access management, to further improve convenience and reduce operational burdens in enterprise settings.To this end, Fujitsu has been offering customers its "AuthConductor Server" software since April 2017, enabling users to add palm vein authentication functionality to their existing business systems.Now, in order to meet the increasingly diverse authentication needs of its customers, Fujitsu has integrated its PC login authentication solution for enterprise users into the "AuthConductor Server" software and added new functions to deliver the "AuthConductor V2". This newly enhanced version enables authentication solutions to meet the unique needs of a variety of customers.Product Features1. Comprehensive access with users' palm vein data across different platforms and applications, replacing the need for different authentication methods(1) Unifying in-house authentication methods with palm vein authentication for enterprise usersBy centralizing palm vein data on the server, upon registration it can be used for authentication for a variety of purposes, including PC logon, physical access management, and printing authentication, eliminating the need for separate registration for each application. This not only enhances system security but also eases access for users and administrators alike.(2) Improved authentication performance for consumer-facing servicesWhen the palm vein authentication function is added to customer-facing business systems, the verification time can be sped up to 50% over conventional products. This makes palm vein authentication even more convenient for large-scale service deployments like cashless payments, which are expected to grow in use.The new version offers users exceptional scalability, with support for small, standalone deployments or for organizations with tens of thousands of users.2. Expanded authentication functionality for PC logon(1) The software now offers expanded support for a variety of authentication methods. In addition to palm vein authentication, the new version offers facial authentication using technology developed independently by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., as well as fingerprint authentication and IC card authentication, which offers support for My Number identification cards used with the Japanese social security system(2) Flexibility and Scalability for small to large customersThe service can be adjusted flexibly depending on the size of the customer and the authentication method they want to use.Future PlansFujitsu aims to expand the availability of the solution globally by the end of the fiscal year 2020.Sales target15 billion yen over the next 3 years.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.