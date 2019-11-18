







TOKYO, Nov 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today launched the facelifted and updated Mirage(1) hatchback and Attrage(2) sedan models, both global compact cars, in Thailand. Sales in other markets will follow sequentially. Both models will be on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 to be held on November 28.The facelift gives these compacts sharper and more dynamic exterior as well as more elegant interior designs.Mirage and Attrage are MMC global strategic models and a total of around 140,000 units were sold in fiscal 2018. These vehicles are manufactured in the Laem Chabang Plant of MITSUBISHI MOTORS Thailand.Product Overview (Thai market models)(3)1) Sharp, dynamic exterior- Both Mirage and Attrage newly adopt the Dynamic Shield front design that denotes the Mitsubishi brand identity. The styling sweeps round from the sides toward the middle of the nose in a protective embrace. This and the square grille lines with its horizontal/vertical bar pattern, give the front end a more powerful and sharper look.- The optimized lamp layout makes the front look wider and more stable. The styling of the multi-bulb LED combination lamps connects them visually with the grille and with the fog lamps located at the bumper corners.- The rear is given a wider and more stable look with a squarish treatment for the bumper corners and with the L-signature horizontal LED combination lamps that stretch across the width of the car.- Both Mirage and Attrage are offered in a new White Diamond body color that has a brilliance and depth to it. The Mirage palette is given a new bright and fresh Sand Yellow.- Both Mirage and Attrage are offered with new-design 15-inch alloy wheels. On Mirage, the wheels use two-tone diamond-cut styling, while on Attrage they use an elegant silver finish.2) More user-friendly, stylish interiors- The front armrests use a new design, and hand-touch areas are finished in soft-feel cloth.- The meter panel and the power window switch panel use a sporty carbon pattern.- Upper-trim levels are offered with a special seat design. For Mirage, these are upholstered in a sporty-look fabric/synthetic leather combination. For Attrage, they use an elegant monotone design with synthetic leather. The addition of piping and stitching to the seat sides on both models gives an added touch of elegance.Newly adopted Smartphone Display Audio (SDA) system with 7-inch display improves legibility and clarity. The SDA system supports both Apple CarPlay(4).(1) Sold as Space Star in some European and Asian markets.(2) Sold as Mirage G4 in some regions.(3) Specification of each product may vary according to the market and the trim level.(4) Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.For reference:- The current Mirage is a 5-door 5-occupant compact hatchback powered by a 1.2 L engine and has been sold in over 90 countries, including Thailand, Europe, US and others.- The current Attrage is a 4-door 5-occupant compact sedan powered by a 1.2 L engine and has been sold in over 60 countries, including Thailand, North America and others.- Cumulative global sales of the Mirage and Attrage global strategy cars are around 650,000 and 280,000 units respectively (as of the end of September, 2019).About MITSUBISHI MOTORSMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Mitsubishi MotorsPublic Relations Departmenthttp://www.mitsubishi-motors.com+81-3-6852-4275Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.