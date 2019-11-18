Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Millionenauftrag für Microcap! Entsprechende Reaktion am Montag erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M5T ISIN: CH0267291224 Ticker-Symbol: SR2 
Lang & Schwarz
17.11.19
18:35 Uhr
73,78 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,15
74,40
17.11.
65,70
65,80
15.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG73,780,00 %