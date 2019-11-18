Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Millionenauftrag für Microcap! Entsprechende Reaktion am Montag erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXCV ISIN: LU0775917882 Ticker-Symbol: GYC 
Xetra
15.11.19
17:35 Uhr
21,340 Euro
-0,100
-0,47 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,300
21,380
17.11.
21,240
21,400
15.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA21,340-0,47 %