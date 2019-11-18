Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia invites to investor meetings in connection to the rights issue

The Board of Directors of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) ("Oasmia" or the "Company") invites to investor meetings in connection to the subscription period of the rights issue which runs from 20 November 2019 to 4 December 2019. The investor meetings will be held in Stockholm and Gothenburg.



In connection with the subscription period of the rights issue, which runs from 20 November 2019 to 4 December 4 2019, the Company's CEO Sven Rohmann and the Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO Anette Sjödin will present the Company, the reasons for the rights issue and further information on the Company's strategy and future plans. The investor meetings will be held in Stockholm and Gothenburg. For further information on the investor meetings and how to register, please see below.

Investor meeting in Stockholm

Date: 25 November 2019

Time: 18.00?19.00

Location: Clarion Hotel Sign, Östra Järnvägsgatan 35, Stockholm

Registration: info@oasmia.com (no later than on Friday 22 November)

Investor meeting in Gothenburg

Date: 27 November 2019

Time: 18.00?19.00

Location: Clarion Hotel Post, Drottningtorget 10, Göteborg

Registration: info@oasmia.com (no later than on Friday 22 November)

Please, note that the number of seats is limited.

For more information, please contact:

Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).

