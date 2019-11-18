Open-road experiment to service the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium

Regulatory News:

With the launch of 2 autonomous shuttles last Friday, NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, is supporting the technological development of the Lyon metropolitan area's public transport network.

Over the next two years, NAVYA's autonomous shuttles will be fully integrated within the city of Lyon's public transport network, and will provide a regular service from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm Monday through Saturday (except on match days and during other events) between the Décines Grand Large tram station (line T3) and the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium. The new N1 line takes part of the 85 line route.

The 1.4 Km route taken by the shuttles is located in a dense urban traffic environment used by thousands of vehicles each day. This new service allows NAVYA to address various major technical challenges, as the route passes through 4 intersections with traffic lights, 1 roundabout and 8 pedestrian crossings at an average speed of 13-15 km/h, the objective being to eventually increase this to 20-25 km/h.

This service, developed in collaboration with SYTRAL1 and public transport operator Keolis, is part of the AVENUE ("Autonomous Vehicles to Evolve to New Urban Experience") European measures, selected by the HORIZON 2020 European project, to develop autonomous vehicles in European cities. Geneva, Luxembourg and Copenhagen have also been chosen as pilot cities.

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA, says: "I would like to thank all the partners of this trial that illustrates NAVYA's technological leadership and know-how in autonomous mobility, as recently acknowledged at the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport. This collaboration also demonstrates the relevance of incorporating autonomous shuttles within a transport system to meet today's urban mobility challenges

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With more than 290 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and more than 130 units have been sold as of 30 June 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM TRACT, whose first road tests will start shortly, is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

1TRAL, which stands for Syndicat Mixte des Transports pour le Rhône et l'Agglomération Lyonnaise, is the authority that organizes all urban and interurban services and networks on this scale.

