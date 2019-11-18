Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform that optimises yield for leading video publishers, today furthered its EMEA expansion with the appointment of Mark Giblin, who joins the company as Head of Demand. Based in the London office, Giblin will work closely with more than 45 plugged-in video demand partners that count on Telaria's premium inventory.

With video ad spend growing over 30% across Europe in the last year to reach €7.6 billion, advertiser demand for premium video inventory is high. Through integrations with all major video demand partners, Telaria offers advertisers access to brand-safe, high quality, curated inventory on connected TV (CTV), desktop OTT and mobile wherever and whenever their audiences are watching. With a unique toolset, including a demand dashboard that provides access to critical data, Telaria enables advertisers to buy in the most streamlined way to maximise the value of their campaigns. Its Audience Connect suite of addressable products also makes it easy for advertisers to deliver on-target campaigns, ensuring their message reaches the right viewer in the right context without media waste.

Commenting on Giblin's appointment Bill Swanson, VP of EMEA at Telaria, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Telaria team. With advertisers across Europe increasing their budgets for premium video in multiple channels such as CTV, OTT and mobile, Mark will play a vital role in ensuring our innovative product suite remains aligned with the changing needs of the major video demand platforms and their advertisers. By building and maintaining strong relationships with demand partners, Mark will be instrumental in positioning the business for continued growth. From a personal perspective it will be great to work directly with Mark again."

Combining his extensive experience in collaborating with demand partners and a deep understanding of advertiser needs, Giblin was most recently VP of Business Development at Unruly, part of News Corp. In this role he was responsible for growing the Unruly Exchange business and led the team's managing relationships with programmatic demand partners across both the US and EMEA. Prior to Unruly, Giblin held a variety of roles at companies including PubMatic, The Financial Times and The Telegraph.

Mark Giblin said, "As video consumption diversifies across multiple platforms and devices, advertisers are keen to reach engaged audiences in quality, brand-safe environments and Telaria is a highly trusted source for premium video inventory. Joining the company at a time of accelerated growth provides exciting opportunities to deliver the desirable audiences advertisers require and maximise the performance of ad campaigns as the digital video and CTV ecosystem evolves."

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria's clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, SlingTV, SonyVue, PlutoTV, TubiTV, Singtel, Australia's Nine Entertainment Co, Network 10 and Seven West Media, and Brazil's Globo.

Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

