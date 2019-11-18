Quiz, the British fast fashion retailer, has partnered with fashion personalisation platform True Fit to integrate its True Confidence solution onto Quiz's e-commerce site.

The solution, which supports Quiz's strategy to enhance the shopping experience for all customers, is now available for customers to use when buying products within any of Quiz's clothing collections, including the brand's Curve and Petite ranges.

True Fit's True Confidence solution uses data collected from Quiz and millions of anonymous shoppers to provide personalised fit ratings and size recommendations based on each consumer's unique body shape and preferences. This helps customers to choose products they love in the right size for them; reducing the friction and disappointment felt by a customer when a garment doesn't fit properly; and reducing returns.

Haroun Saleemi, Head of Ecommerce at Quiz, commented: "True Fit has helped us bring the confidence our customers feel with the in-store fitting room experience, online. By providing recommendations around size, style and fit for each individual shopper, together we can enhance our customers' journeys with personally relevant experiences and ensure that they love and will keep their purchases."

Fast fashion retail group Quiz delivers catwalk-style looks and the latest fashion, footwear and accessory trends at affordable prices. Founded in 1993, Quiz began trading with three stores in Scotland. Today, the retailer has over 250 stores and concessions in most of the major shopping centres and high streets across the UK, where it employs 1,000 members of staff, and also has more than 50 franchises in Europe and Asia.

Jessica Murphy, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at True Fit, said: "Retailers like Quiz are on a mission to instil confidence in their shoppers, regardless of the occasion, with the trendiest styles and flawless fits. Our mission at True Fit is to instil consumer confidence and loyalty, and we are excited to partner with leading retailer Quiz on this shared objective. We look forward to working with Quiz in bringing data-driven personalisation across their trend-conscious customer journey and creating exciting shopping experiences for all women".

About Quiz

QUIZ is an omni-channel fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear. QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers its fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ's buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices. This fast, flexible supply chain, together with the winning formula of style, quality, value and speed-to-market has enabled QUIZ to grow rapidly into an international brand with more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 22 countries. The Group currently operates 73 standalone stores and 171 concessions in the UK.

QUIZ operates through an omni-channel, fast fashion business model, which encompasses online sales, standalone stores, concessions, international franchises and wholesale arrangements.

About True Fit

True Fit is a data-driven personalisation platform for footwear and apparel retailers that decodes personal style, fit, and size for every consumer, every shoe, and every piece of clothing. By connecting manufacturing design data from thousands of leading apparel and footwear brands, anonymised consumer order data from hundreds of top retailers, personal preference data from millions of registered True Fit users, and hundreds of millions of anonymous shoppers, True Fit maps the detailed style, fit, size and other technical attributes from clothes and shoes to the style preferences and buying behaviours of millions of individual shoppers.

True Fit has raised $100M from top-tier venture capitalists to organise the world's footwear and apparel data into the Fashion Genome, and to unlock digital growth in the otherwise constrained $2 trillion footwear and apparel industry. The True Personalization Platform is strategically leveraged by 250 global retail sites, representing 17,000 brands and nearly 100M registered users. The Fashion Genome, powered by the True Personalization Platform, allows retailers and brands to provide consumers with unparalleled personalisation via software-as-a-service, APIs, and data-as-a-service, including consumer preference data, personal style rankings, fit ratings, size recommendations, fit details, and merchandising analytics. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and @TrueFit on Twitter.

