Superdry Plc: Business as Usual for Superdry in Norway

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic British fashion brand Superdry has today reaffirmed its commitment to the Norwegian market as the brand gears up for an exciting new era, returning to its design-led roots under founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton.

Superdry remains available in 120 locations across Norway including a new Shop in Shop within the Steen & Strøm department store in Oslo, which features Superdry's latest cutting-edge store design.

While a small number of stores have closed following the closure of one of our former franchise partners, one of these stores will reopen in the coming weeks with others to follow. Superdry products remain available to consumers all over Norway - the brand is sold not only through Superdry branded stores but also through independent fashion stores and online.

In Norway, and in all countries where we have a presence, Superdry is a concept brand offering menswear, womenswear, footwear, underwear and accessories. In the Nordic market, we also offer dedicated sports and snow apparel, and we are one of the leaders in the market for outerwear in Norway.

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive of Superdry, said: "We've operated in Norway for over a decade and we remain absolutely committed to our business there, working with our great retail partners across the country. The Superdry brand is at a really exciting stage of its development, returning to its design-led roots, and I'm excited about some of the new product our customers and partners in Norway will see coming through in 2020."

Founded in the UK in 2003 by Julian Dunkerton and his business partner, James Holder, Superdry is now sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. Our affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear stay true to the brand's founding principles of quality, value and design. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a disruptive multi-channel approach combining e-commerce, Wholesale and physical stores.

