Once the world's second-largest PV cell manufacturer, Taiwan's upstream industry was crippled under its inability to compete with mainland China's bullish global takeover in PV manufacturing. The island's government has put forth efforts to keep Taiwan's PV supply chain intact - and ambitious goals and initiatives are driving demand from the downstream up.From pv magazine, November edition October's Energy Taiwan conference kicked off with opening remarks from Republic of China (Taiwan) President Tsai Ing-wen, in a demonstration of the current administration's commitment to the PV industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...