A cooperation agreement was signed by the French corporations to launch the HyGreen Provence project, which is expected to produce annually 1300 GWh of solar electricity and 10,440 tons of green hydrogen by 2027.From pv magazine France. The communities which make up the southeastern French area of Durance-Luberon-Verdon, utility Engie and industrial gas supplier Air Liquide have committed to develop the "HyGreen Provence" green hydrogen project. The initiative aims to generate hydrogen from solar and other renewable energy sources and store it in underground salt caverns in the region. The project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...