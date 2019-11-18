Compatible with Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller, this Assortment of Buttons and Switches Unlocks Unique Gaming Experiences

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit, a collection of buttons and triggers designed for gamers with accessibility needs.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit enables gamers with accessibility needs to experience the joys of gaming.

Compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC), the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit lets gamers play the way that's most suitable for them by providing a set of controls that are easily configured to a wide variety of use cases. It features a large assortment of buttons and triggers with gaming-grade components for performance and durability, manufactured to the highest standard, at a price point that is far more accessible than what is on the market today.

"The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit is designed to be the perfect companion to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, giving gamers the necessary tools they need at a more affordable price point," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "It also supports our commitment to inclusivity and diversity in gaming, because fundamentally we believe that life is more fun when you play, and everyone should be able to experience the joys of play."

Logitech G worked with the Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab and leading accessibility groups including, The AbleGamers Charity, Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai, and SpecialEffect, to develop the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit to ensure it met the needs of the community.

"The Xbox Adaptive Controller opened up gaming to people with disabilities all around the world," said Jenny Lay-Flurrie, chief accessibility officer at Microsoft. "With the addition of Logitech G's Adaptive Gaming Kit, we're excited to see that impact continue to grow. It's never been more important to design through the lens of disability and push the boundaries of what technology can do to be inclusive of everyone around the world."

"The goal of AbleGamers is to find a way for people with varying abilities to play video games," said Steve Spohn, chief operations officer at AbleGamers. "Everyone's needs are different, and the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit delivers a wide range of configuration options to make gaming a possibility for all. We appreciated the opportunity to work closely with Logitech G on the design of this kit and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit includes three small buttons and three large buttons that feature gaming-grade mechanical switches. It also includes four light touch buttons, two variable trigger controls, configurable game mats with a hook and loop system, and custom labels and velcro ties.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and through select Microsoft retail stores in November 2019 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. In order to use the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit, you must have an Xbox and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

