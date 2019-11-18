Romande Energie is deploying a 448 kW floating array on the surface of Lac des Toules, a reservoir located at an altitude of 1,810 meters in the Swiss Alps. The installation will likely operate under heavy weather conditions, but it is also expected to produce 50% more power than similar projects built in the plain.Swiss energy provider Romande Energie is set to finish building a 448 kW grid-connected floating PV system on the surface of Lac des Toules, a reservoir located at an altitude of 1,810 meters in the Swiss Alps. "All floating structures are now installed on the water, but the last elements ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...