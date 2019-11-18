The global semiconductor IP market is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 2.65 billion during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies will be one of the major drivers in the global semiconductor IP market. The increasing need for high-performing and multi-functional devices encourage vendors in the electronic industry to increase their manufacture. Semiconductor chip manufacturers are coming up with new and complex chip designs to support the development of such high-end multifunctional products.

However, these complex chip designs and the use of multi-core technologies can hamper the overall semiconductor product development process. This has led to the high adoption of semiconductor IP licensing which can bridge the gap between design complexity and productivity. Semiconductor IP utilizes the third-party CPU blocks and processor cores to create newer chips, thus, enhancing the efficiency of electronic devices. The increasing design complexities and the use of multi-core technologies are likely to be a boon for the growth of the global semiconductor IP market.

As per Technavio, the proliferation of wireless technologies, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Semiconductor IP Market: Proliferation of Wireless Technologies

The proliferation of wireless technologies will be one of the critical trends in the global semiconductor IP market. The popularity of mobile computing has increased the deployment of wireless technologies. Moreover, wireless technologies provide connections which facilitate easy access to the internet from anywhere at any time. The proliferation of wireless technologies leads to new SoC designs, which increases the demand for physical IP solutions, thus positively impacting the semiconductor IP market growth.

"The increase in demand for modern SoC chips and the decrease in lithography wavelength are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Semiconductor IP Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global semiconductor IP market by application (mobile computing devices, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, networking, and healthcare), form factor (processor IP, physical IP, and digital IP), end-user (fabless semiconductor companies, IDMs, and foundries), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, and APAC).

Although, North America accounted for the largest semiconductor IP market share in 2017, the APAC region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022. This is due to the presence of major end-user industries in the region.

