PowerObjects to Partner with Barratt Developments PLC on Dynamics 365 Implementation

Barratt selected Microsoft Business Applications and PowerObjects to revolutionise their customer experience and drive operational efficiencies.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barratt Homes and PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company are pleased to announce their partnership on a CRM replatform project. Barratt is moving to Dynamics 365 Online in an effort to improve productivity, simplify the user experience and deliver a consistent customer engagement approach across 27 regional divisions.

Dynamics 365 was an obvious choice as the core customer solution for Barratt given their ongoing Microsoft Cloud strategy. It will enable them to modernise the workplace, unlock new and consistent ways of working and improve collaboration. Dynamics 365 brings with it the benefits of native integration with the Microsoft Cloud - Office 365, Azure and the Power Platform, and will help to define a long-term roadmap of additional opportunities to improve business processes elsewhere within the organisation.

Barratt selected PowerObjects based on their breadth of experience in the broader U.K. Property market and Dynamics 365 credentials. PowerObjects brings a world-class pedigree in delivering enterprise CRM projects on Dynamics 365 and can help shape an agile delivery of enterprise technology projects in the business. Barratt also recognised, as a key differentiator, the way PowerObjects has applied a mature Application Lifecycle Management process and uses AzureDevOps to help manage release pipeline and continuous integration/deployment.

"We are thrilled to support such a significant business change at Barratt," says Greg Harradence, Sales Director, PowerObjects. "We took the time to agree to the ways of working with the Barratt team, which sets us up well for a successful first phase, and look forward to helping Barratt explore additional opportunities to leverage the Microsoft Business Applications platform long-term. We see a great opportunity in the U.K. Construction market for digital transformation and have plans to be a driving force for change in the sector."

Jeremy Hipkiss, Group Sales and Marketing Director, Barratt Developments PLC, comments: "We are very pleased to be working with PowerObjects and Microsoft on the implementation of a brand new CRM platform. This new system will be better able to meet our business needs and support our customers by improving all aspects of the customer journey - from pre-reservation to post-occupation."

About Barratt Developments PLC

Barratt Developments PLC is the U.K.'s largest housebuilder, creating great new places to live throughout Britain. Barratt's business is acquiring land, obtaining planning consents and building the highest quality homes in places people aspire to live. This is supported by an expertise in land, design, construction and sales and marketing, as well as a vision to lead the future of housebuilding by putting customers at the heart of everything they do.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

