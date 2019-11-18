Anzeige
UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 18

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8103GG00BXDZMK6330th September 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September 2019 month end at 81.03 pence per share.

The increase of 0.15 pence is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments along with the ongoing pull to par effect from Oat Hill transaction, albeit some one-off costs related to accounting of trail fee consideration on TML reduced this income. But for these charges, the month on month movement would have been a positive change of 0.22 pence.

Meanwhile, the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, and new originations have picked up pace with record completions in October on both the forward flow arrangements with TML and Keystone.

More details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302


Date:18 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire