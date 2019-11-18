UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 18
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8103
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30th September 2019
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2019 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September 2019 month end at 81.03 pence per share.
The increase of 0.15 pence is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments along with the ongoing pull to par effect from Oat Hill transaction, albeit some one-off costs related to accounting of trail fee consideration on TML reduced this income. But for these charges, the month on month movement would have been a positive change of 0.22 pence.
Meanwhile, the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, and new originations have picked up pace with record completions in October on both the forward flow arrangements with TML and Keystone.
More details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:18 November 2019