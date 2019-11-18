TXT e-solutions reported a strong performance in Q319, with double-digit organic revenue growth in both divisions boosted by the contribution from Assioma and TXT Risk. For 9M19, normalised operating profits doubled year-on-year with margin expansion of 230bp. We have raised our FY19 and FY20 EPS forecasts to reflect Q3 performance. Recent fintech acquisitions have been integrated and are helping to accelerate the growth and profitability of the Banking & Finance division. With a significant amount of cash remaining on the balance sheet, we expect the company to make further targeted acquisitions.

