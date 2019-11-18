Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 295.5084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 776735 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 29847 EQS News ID: 915235 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 18, 2019 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)