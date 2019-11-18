iPinYou appoints managing director for APAC to boost martech business in Asia

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / China's largest programmatic advertising platform provider iPinYou announced and welcomed Andy Ng as Managing Director, APAC in charge of leading iPinYou advertising and data solutions business in APAC. Andy will focus on assisting APAC brands in entering China and making iPinYou an APAC brand's best partner to explore the Chinese market and reach its consumers.

Andy is an expert and a leader in the adtech industry, with over 10 years' extensive management and business development experiences. Prior to joining iPinYou, Andy was the Regional Vice President of Appier, an AI ad tech company where he led and built the regional sales and business development successfully. Andy is a highly motivated, entrepreneurial and resourceful digital innovator. With his rich knowledge in the field of regional media advertising, Andy has proven himself to be a result-oriented and creative media sales innovator.

As to his joining iPinYou, Andy stated:" China martech ecosystem is evolving expeditiously throughout the year. 21% of the worldwide internet audience is from China, brands should adopt a distinctive cultural strategy to tap on. I am excited to embark on this new journey with iPinYou in expanding the APAC markets and jointly bring iPinYou to new heights."

Dr. Sara Ye, President of International Markets, said "iPinYou has successfully established strong presence in North America, Europe and APAC, helping global and regional brands to connect with Chinese consumers. Andy is a seasoned ad tech leader with extensive client and operation experiences, deep knowledge of the APAC region as well as proven track record of building and developing regional markets and teams. We are excited that Andy takes the helm in APAC further accelerating the company's ambition to deliver digital performance with high efficiency, powered by intelligent data management and enabled by smart ad tech platform, for APAC clients across the region."

As a leading AI martech company in China where agencies and brands can now reach out to 854 million Chinese Mainland, overseas Chinese residents and Chinese travel aboard, iPinYou's product and data ability is accredited by Forrester Research recently. Forrester Research is the world-renowned independent research company. In their "The Forrester Wave™: Data Management Platforms In Asia Pacific, Q3 2019" report, iPinYou is chosen as one of the only three Chinese DMP providers that matter most in APAC area. More importantly, iPinYou is the leading DMP provider in "Strong Performer" quadrant.

iPinYou, founded in 2008, is the first and leading programmatic advertising company in China. In 2012, as a pioneer in audience labeling, iPinYou launched the first consumer profiling system for digital marketing in China (DAAT) which granted a national patent. Today, iPinYou has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, London, Singapore and Milan. iPinYou has provided digital advertising service and data management service for over 2,000 clients across various industries including e-commerce, FMCG, automobile, IT, finance, tourism, real estate and games. More than 300 of the Fortune 500 companies, including Unilever, Philips,General Motors, Walmart, and Toyota have collaborated with iPinYou to expand their business in China market.

