Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
18.11.19
11:46 Uhr
24,620 Euro
-0,520
-2,07 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,530
24,610
11:53
24,540
24,600
11:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORILSK NICKEL
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR24,620-2,07 %