Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2019.

Highlights

Highlights for the year include:

Play MPE currency adjusted revenue growth of 9.1%;

Total unadjusted revenue growth of 5.6%;

Renewal and expanded agreement with Universal Music Group;

Expanded staffing dedicated to longer term revenue growth and product development including new Director of Product Management, and Director of Engineering.

Fiscal 2019 Results

Play MPE currency adjusted revenue for the year ended August 31, 2019 grew by 9.1% over fiscal 2018. Increases in revenue were driven by expanded Major Record label use in Europe and the USA and expanded independent label use in the USA and Australia. Foreign currency fluctuations reduced the overall positive impact to our Play MPE revenues by 3.0%, resulting in a net 6.1% increase in reported Play MPE revenue and a total unadjusted revenue increase of 5.6%.

"2019 was a year of many exciting changes for Play MPE and for the company" said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "We have made several significant key additions to the team and expanded our ability to innovate and grow the Play MPE business leading to early positive returns."

The company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases to November 14, 2019 of 186,000 shares (representing 1.7% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $175,800 USD.

Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Monday, November 18, 2019, to further discuss its fiscal year 2019 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 12819862. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in United States dollars)

Year Year ended ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018

$ $ Revenue 3,809,092 3,606,471 Cost of revenue Hosting costs 107,434 125,631 Internal engineering support 28,441 24,437 Customer support 126,317 111,301 Third party and transaction costs 47,840 37,039

310,032 298,408 Gross Margin 3,499,060 3,308,063 Operating expenses General and administrative 770,758 801,866 Sales and marketing 908,951 657,474 Research and development 1,141,380 1,093,448 Depreciation and amortization 96,846 105,869

2,917,935 2,658,657 Income from operations 581,125 649,406 Other income Interest income 27,188 10,597 Other income (expense) 2,465 (3,733) Net income 610,778 656,270 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments (38,217) (86,751) Total comprehensive income 572,561 569,519 Net income per common share, basic and diluted 0.06 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,002,599 11,002,786

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in United States dollars)

As at August 31, 2019 2018 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 2,512,138 1,097,434 Short-term investments 380,056 1,151,952 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10,106 [2018 - $6,031] 332,271 403,801 Other receivables 14,240 15,902 Prepaid expenses 77,067 57,252 Total current assets 3,315,772 2,726,341 Deposits 33,716 34,336 Property and equipment, net 260,907 160,273 Intangible assets, net 24,695 41,472 Total assets 3,635,090 2,962,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable 132,451 141,273 Accrued liabilities 303,470 226,876 Deferred leasehold inducement 46,774 51,848 Deferred revenue 23,388 23,286 Obligation under capital lease - 2,363 Total current liabilities 506,083 445,646 Total liabilities 506,083 445,646 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.001 Authorized: 20,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding: 11,000,786 shares [2018 - issued and outstanding 11,002,786 shares] 11,001 11,003 Additional paid-in capital 9,850,348 9,810,676 Accumulated deficit (6,340,483) (6,951,261) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (391,859) (353,642) Total stockholders' equity 3,129,007 2,516,776 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,635,090 2,962,422

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49810