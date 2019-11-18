The global lottery market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Different price ranges, low to high, are assigned to a variety of games and tickets in lottery market which varies from one ticket to another. The rewards are of two types, physical goods as well as monetary benefits. Such benefits and high return on low investment attracts a large group of individuals. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.'

As per Technavio, the increasing promotion of lottery through social media, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Lottery Market: Growing Promotion of Lottery through Social Media

Lottery companies as well as winners share lottery wins on social networking websites, encouraging people to purchase lottery tickets. In a few instances, certain profiles on Twitter have garnered popularity after posts featuring winners. This has prompted the lottery companies to leverage social networking websites. Thus, promoting the sales of lottery tickets through social media is likely to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The easing of government regulations and the rising number of online women gamblers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Lottery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global lottery market by type (terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sport lotteries), platform (traditional and online), device (mobile and desktop), and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022. This is due to the developing infrastructure and increased foreign investment, along with easing of government regulations and policies in the region.

