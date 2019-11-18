LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Announces Appointment of New Director, Debra Williams

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), which offers an automated marketing intelligence platform powered by artificial intelligence ("AI"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Debra Williams, a seasoned digital transformation strategist, to the Company's Board of Directors.

Debra Williams is an accomplished Senior Executive with over 30 years of success in the information technology industry. With a focus on engaging and elevating the customer experience, she leads companies to embrace emerging technologies, especially those that bring disruptive and sustainable change to their industry.

An entrepreneur herself, in 2006 Debra founded SeaBlue Inc., a consulting firm that helps the clients apply next-generation technology and provide innovative solutions to complex business challenges. Some of her past clients include Universal Studios, MySpace, Netflix, Limited Brands and Hudson Bay Company.

Debra has been in executive level strategic roles at Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Teradata, MicroStrategy and IBM. During her tenure at IBM, she held a prominent role leading the Canadian National Strategy and Analytics division, followed by a role heading up the North America Industry Solution Strategy team for the Media, Entertainment and Communication sector.

In addition to her expertise and skill set, Debra has a sincere passion for volunteer work. She has taken part in building homes and teaching sustainable skills in Africa, building a Guatemalan school, assisting with the Children's Aid Society, to name a few, and she currently volunteers at the Federal Women's Institute supporting Community Justice Initiative's with the program Stride. Debra has also been an advocate for advancing opportunities for women in technology as an Ambassador for Woman of Influence.

Rob Anson, Loop's Founder & CEO, commented: "We would like to welcome Debra Williams to our Board and are excited to be adding our first female director to the team. With the background she has and her knowledge of the tech space, Debra will make for a valuable Board member and advisor to Loop."

The Company also announced the resignation of Paul Baay from its Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Paul for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Loop Insights Inc.

Loop Insights (TSX.V: MTRX) is a technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that is leveling the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scalability. By using Loop's "Bricks and Clicks Solution", it is management's belief that retailers and brands will be able to transform the way they conduct their business. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

