Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LXXGF) ("the Company"), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. President and Director, Daryl Rebeck, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current plans. "We've been building this company out to one of the most exciting points we've ever been at," said Rebeck, noting that the Company has been able to de-risk its assets during beta testing to now shift into the upcoming commercial stage. "We're ramping up sales and development staff, getting to that commercial stage as soon as possible where we're getting it into the hands of customers," added Rebeck when discussing the Company's plans to launch its flagship product the LX Analyzer.

Jolly asked about the Company's monetization strategy. Rebeck shared that the Company is planning for commercialization to occur in Q2 of next year. "We're at that stage now where we'll start taking pre-sales," said Rebeck. "There's so much demand around the product right now," added Rebeck, noting that the product can be developed at an incredibly low cost. "You're going to see profit very quickly as well."

Jolly noted that the Company recently raised C$6.6 million in capital and asked what these funds will be used for. "We're very excited about getting this done," said Rebeck, adding that the funding was made possible by the Company's commercial advancements. "That money really solidifies our pathway to commercialization, and it seals our advancement toward market readiness."

"What do the next twelve months look like for your company?" asked Jolly. Rebeck shared that the next twelve months will be largely focused on the commercialization of their product. "We want this to really be out in the field. We want to be able to penetrate these industries as best as we think we can to meet the demand that is there," said Rebeck.

To close the interview, Rebeck shared that the Company is currently undervalued despite its incredible potential and the high demand for its technology. "I look at this as one of the most exciting entry points we've ever had," closed Rebeck.

