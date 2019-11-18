InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the Netherlands for INM-755, which is being developed for epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Approval of the CTA is expected around the end of November with the first trial (755-101-HV) expected to begin in December. This trial will test two strengths of INM-755 cream on the intact skin of 22 healthy volunteers. Following the completion of this trial, the company expects to initiate trial 755-102-HV, which would test INM-755 on eight healthy volunteers with small wounds.

