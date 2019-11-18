DataStax, the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra, today announced that Arnd Hannemann, technical architect at DataStax customer METRONOM, will give a Cloud Talk at the upcoming Google Cloud Next '19 UK in London on 21 November. Arnd will discuss how METRO transformed and updated their legacy systems to the cloud by working with DataStax and Cassandra.

Click to Tweet: Attending GoogleNext19 in London? Make sure to visit the @DataStax booth (F9) to learn how customers like METRONOM are achieving cloud maturity with DataStax and @GCPcloud @wearemetronom

What: Cloud Talk (CT113): Achieving Cloud Maturity METRONOM 3.5 years ago at METRO, we decided to become a digital player and to change the way we build and run software. We moved from on-premise, waterfall and commercial systems to cloud, agile and open-source, working with DataStax and Cassandra. To take us to the next stage, teams will need more flexibility of what and how they use cloud infrastructure. Since most of our application teams are already using Cassandra as a main data store, the new DataStax Apollo on Google Cloud promises to deliver this flexibility with very low effort and maintenance. Who: Arnd Hannemann, Technical Architect, METRONOM When: Thursday, 21 November, 2019 1:55-2:15 p.m. GMT Where: ExCeL London Cloud Talk Theatre 1 Western Gateway, Royal Docks London E16 1XL, United Kingdom

If you are a Google Cloud Next '19 UK attendee, please visit the DataStax booth (F9).

To learn more about DataStax and METRO, please download the case study here.

Resources:

Press Release: DataStax "Database as a Service" Coming to Google Cloud

Blog: A Simpler Approach to Data-Driven Application Development and Database Deployment with DataStax Apollo (Beta)

DataStax Labs

DataStax Academy

About DataStax

DataStax helps companies compete in a rapidly changing world where expectations are high and new innovations happen daily. DataStax is an experienced partner in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments and offers a suite of distributed data management products and cloud services. We make it easy for enterprises to deliver killer apps that crush the competition.

More than 400 of the world's leading enterprises including Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy's, McDonald's, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build modern applications that can be deployed across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

2019 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005144/en/

Contacts:

Francisca Fanucchi

Public Relations

DataStax

+1 415-299-1558

Francisca.Fanucchi@DataStax.com