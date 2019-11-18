Joint Customers Gain Flexibility, Reliability, Performance and Lowered TCO

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, announced today that it has validated SvSAN with HPE DL325 and DL360 ProLiant Gen10 rack servers. StorMagic conducted extensive testing on HPE DL servers running its virtual SAN product, SvSAN with both VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisors. Results show a robust, complete solution in several lights on, lights off and caching scenarios that customers can now easily integrate to boost performance, add reliability and reduce TCO.

"StorMagic SvSAN provides a lightweight, software-defined storage solution designed specifically for edge computing environments and small datacenters interested in simplifying their infrastructure," said Bruce Kornfeld, CMO and general manager of the Americas, StorMagic. "Running SvSAN on HPE servers and integrated systems significantly reduces cost and complexities at the edge, making it ideal for customers with limited budgets and IT staff. We're excited to expand our partnership and take the new offering to market."

In addition to this testing and subsequent results, StorMagic has joined the HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program in two categories: servers, and integrated systems. HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program enables independent software vendors (ISVs) and independent hardware vendors (IHVs) to grow their business strategically by integrating products with industry-leading HPE technology.

"HPE is pleased to have StorMagic as a Silver Tier member of the HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program," said Carl Shanahan, WW Senior Program Manager, HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program. "HPE is committed to innovating new solutions and enabling mutual growth with our partners to solve our customer's biggest business problems. Together we can offer our customers the latest technology that has been integrated, tested and delivers business value."

To learn more about StorMagic's ProLiant DL Rack Server certification, click here. The combined solution is available immediately from any HPE authorized reseller around the world.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. StorMagic was founded on the concept that technology has become way too complex, and its core mission is to make the complex simple. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

