Technavio has been monitoring the global esoteric testing market and the market is poised to grow by USD 14.53 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005400/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global esoteric testing market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Esoteric Testing Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospital laboratories, Clinical research laboratories and medical institutes, and Reference laboratories), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising number of laboratories providing advanced services. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the esoteric testing market.

Laboratories are facilitating the clinical diagnosis of diseases and infections that are not feasible for physicians to conduct in hospitals. This has led to the rise in number of public health laboratories such as the Association of Public Health Laboratories to conduct Esoteric testing. Esoteric testing is performed in many specialized governmental health laboratories to monitor and detect health threats arising from radiological contaminants, rabies, dengue fever, infectious agents, and genetic disorders in newborns. Thus, the rise in the number of laboratories providing advanced services is expected to drive the esoteric testing market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Esoteric Testing Market Companies:

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Clinical Laboratory Services, Life Sciences Products, Therapeutics, and Other. The company offers Esoteric clinical assays.

Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific is headquartered in Luxembourg and offers products through the following segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other. The company offers Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is headquartered in the US and operates the business under two segments, namely LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD). The company offers Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and genetic testing, and Esoteric testing.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) business and Diagnostic Solutions (DS) businesses. The company offers Esoteric Lab Services.

Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The company offers esoteric tests in clinical chemistry, molecular testing, hematology, immunology, and analytical chemistry.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Esoteric Testing End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospital laboratories

Clinical research laboratories and medical institutes

Reference laboratories

Esoteric Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Pyrogen Testing Market Global Pyrogen Testing Market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical devices companies, and food and beverage manufacturers), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

POC Coagulation Testing Market Global POC Coagulation Testing Market by end-users (hospitals and clinics and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005400/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com