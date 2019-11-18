ChineseInvestors.com Inc.: ChineseInvestors.com CEO Explains Why CBD Cosmetics Business Set for Big Growth in China in Exclusive Interview

SAN GABRIEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX), an established financial news and investment portal as well as a leading industrial hemp retailer for the Chinese-speaking community, announced today that its CEO, Warren Wang, was interviewed on The RedChip Money Report television program.

The insightful interview with Wang highlights the company's value proposition, recent achievements, and upcoming milestones related to its expanding CBD business.

"I see tremendous opportunity for our CBD divisions," stated Wang. "We are the first one to enter the Chinese CBD cosmetic products market. With 1.4 billion people in China, it's a huge opportunity."

Watch the interview now: https://youtu.be/erFNIohNhD8

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educationally related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public-relations-related support services; and (c) retail, online, and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health-related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

