Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Former Newmont Chief Geologist of North America Richard Reid Joins Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("Golden Lake" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Reid to its Advisory Board effective immediately to assist in guiding the Company with its newly acquired Jewel Ridge gold project in the heart of a major gold-producing district.

Mr. Reid is a senior geologist with over 30 years in the mining business, working for major mining companies, with a focus throughout Nevada. His roles with Newmont Mining Corporation, now Newmont Goldcorp Corp., the largest producer of gold in the world, included Nevada District Exploration Manager, Exploration Business Development Manager and Chief Geologist for North America.

Mr. Reid has been involved with acquisitions of significant mining properties throughout his career including Newmont's acquisition of Long Canyon from Fronteer Gold Inc., and the acquisition of the Buffalo Valley deposit, which was subsequently sold to SSR Mining. Richard has extensive experience with Carlin type gold deposits which will be directly applicable to the Company's exploration focus on the Jewel Ridge gold property. He also was involved with epithermal hosted gold deposits on the Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, including significant discoveries at the Midas Mine and Florida Canyon Mine.

"We are very excited to welcome Richard to our Golden Lake team. Richard's extensive Nevada experience and background will assist our activities greatly on the Jewel Ridge property, with a focus on Carlin-type gold mineralization." stated Mike England, president of GLM.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

