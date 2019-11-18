ON NOVEMBER 13TH 2019, SAGEMCOM RECEIVED THE WI-FI 6 CERTIFICATION (ID: WFA91587) FROM THE WI-FI ALLIANCE FOR ITS NEW 10G PON FIBER GATEWAY, F@ST 5688AX, MAKING IT THE FIRST WI-FI 6 CERTIFIED HOME GATEWAY.

The F@st 5688ax is the new generation of Home Gateway designed for Consumers and Small Businesses that delivers up to 10Gbps of symmetrical throughput to fiber households. Thanks to the integration of the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, this capacity can be efficiently distributed to the various wireless terminals connected to the local home network.

As the very first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6TM home gateway, the F@st 5688ax demonstrates Sagemcom leadership in technology integration for the broadband market. This achievement is the result of Sagemcom engineering extensive experience and expertise in broadband and its ability to deliver the latest innovations within a very short time-to-market. It demonstrates also its effective strategic partnership with technology vendors. Always anticipating the market requirements, Sagemcom was the only home gateway vendor that participated actively to all Wi-Fi 6 plugfests, contributing to the adoption of this technology by the industry and by Service Providers.

Sagemcom proposes the Wi-Fi 6 in all products ranges: Fiber, Cable, DSL, FTTH, 4G/5G home gateways and Wi-Fi extenders.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (set-top boxes, Multi-Gigabit gateways), smart city and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets.

With a revenue of 2.1 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 5,500 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

