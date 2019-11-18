Pharmactive Affron Saffron Helps Beat the Blues

MADRID, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published human clinical study, Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L. demonstrated its all-natural, non-GMO Spanish saffron extract (Crocus sativus L.), Affron, was well tolerated when administrated with antidepressant drugs and effectively reduced depression in adults with persistent depressive symptoms.

Approximately one in five people experience depression throughout their life, and currently, it is estimated that one in 10 people experience depression?(1). Depression is associated with an increased risk of medical illness2, a higher risk of suicide?(2) and reduced quality of life.

In a recent, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (the gold-standard study design), the Madrid-based company's premium quality saffron extract demonstrated strong clinical evidence, compared to a placebo, in significantly reducing depressive symptoms in adults. The study, led by Adrian Lopresti, Ph.D., et al., was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, in September 2019. Volunteers in the study consisted of adults currently taking pharmaceutical antidepressants but continued to suffer from mild-to-moderate depression.

After eight weeks of supplementation with Affron, depressive symptoms were significantly decreased by 41% compared to the placebo group (21% reduction) (p=0.001). Affron was well-tolerated and study participants reported a high satisfaction with supplement intake (over 70% of participants said they would likely continue to take Affron after the study).

"These results strongly suggest that Affron could be safely used with pharmaceutical antidepressants in adults continuing to experience mild-to-moderate depressive symptoms," says Alberto Espinel, Head of R&D at Pharmactive. "Additionally, the results suggested Affron supplementation may reduce some of the side effects from antidepressants."

Previous clinical research has also shown Affron, an all-natural saffron extract, helps support mood?(3)?(4)?(5)?(6), helps with relaxation, relieves stress and tension?(3)?(4)?(5)?(6), and improves sleep quality in healthy individuals?(7). It is also the only saffron extract clinically studied to lower anxiety and reducing stress in adolescents.?(5)

As saffron is the most expensive botanical in the world, counterfeiting is common. Pharmactive grows and cultivates the saffron in its own fields in Castilla-La-Mancha in Spain and utilises a complete set of QC analyses with full traceability to guarantee the purest extract from the most trusted sources of saffron. Affron is standardized to Lepticrosalides, a complex of bioactive compounds responsible for the beneficial and organoleptic attributes of Affron. The proprietary-patented extraction process allows Affron to be effectively used at 28 mg/day. This is the lowest therapeutic dose available on the market.

Affron is water-soluble and can be readily used in foods or supplements. It is kosher and halal certified, non-GMO, non-irradiated, and has a three-year shelf-life.

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L., is a privately-owned company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs led by Jean-Marie Raymond, who developed a breakthrough solution for the traditional Mediterranean plant of saffron. With high standards and dedicated R&D investment, Pharmactive was the first company to introduce saffron extract for mood improvement. Pharmactive partners internationally with universities and research organizations to boost its R&D capabilities and generate new opportunities for its customers.

