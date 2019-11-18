Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Secures Significant 1 MW Flare Gas Project with Ecopetrol, the Largest National Oil Company in Colombia

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it secured its first-ever flare gas project in Colombia with Ecopetrol, one of the top 25 oil companies in the world. Supernova Energy Services, Capstone's exclusive distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, secured the order for the 1 megawatt (MW) project, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year.

Ecopetrol is one of the largest oil producers in the world, with multiple hydrocarbon extraction fields throughout Colombia. Looking to replace one of its reciprocating engine generators in the Rio Ceibas Field, engineers turned to Capstone's regional distributor for a reliable and low maintenance solution.

"Capstone receiving this order for a flared gas application in the Colombia region illustrates how consumers are beginning to turn to alternative solutions when it comes to the uneconomical flaring of associated gases," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This order comes on the heels of a recent order of a 1 MW project secured by Supernova in September, and adds to their current 8.2 MW microturbine installed base," added Mr. Jamison.

The C1000 Signature Series will provide electrical power for site operations with associated gas from the oil extraction process that would have otherwise been flared into the atmosphere. In addition, the system is expected to provide continuous operation at the oil field, resulting in improved site efficiency while simultaneously reducing the impact on the surrounding environment.

Capstone microturbines are recognized in the oil and gas industry for their strong performance and reliability. Along with their rugged reputation, the microturbines require minimal maintenance. Low maintenance equates to lower operating expenses, allowing the customer to save money in conservative economic environments.

"Capstone's Signature Series systems continue to build on their reputation as a go-to-solution for the oil and gas industry," said Jim Crouse, Capstone's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Due to their low maintenance and high reliability, our microturbine solutions are an ideal choice for oil and gas operators compared to traditional reciprocating engines," concluded Mr. Crouse.

