Glance Technologies Nominated FinTech Company of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET)(OTCQB:GLNNF)(FSE:GJT) ("Glance" or the "Company") one of Canada's leading mobile payments and customer loyalty platforms, is pleased to announce that it has been nominated for FinTech Company of the Year at the 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards. The winner will be announced on November 18th at an awards gala in Toronto.

This award is presented to an established FinTech company in Canada that has provided financial products or services for over four years and is actively engaged in innovation creation.

"Being nominated for this award is an honour," said Glance's Interim CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our innovation and collaboration in the mobile payments and digital loyalty space. It's a testament to our team's dedication to make mobile payments frictionless, fast and easy while also making it more rewarding and engaging."

In addition to being nominated for FinTech Company of the Year, Glance has also been nominated in two other categories: Blockchain Company of the Year and Payments Company of the Year.

Last year, Glance filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office directed at methods, systems and techniques for cryptographic token transfers. The technology described in this patent would allow merchants to reward customers and provide them with deals and incentives via loyalty reward tokens that could be transferred or converted to other digital currencies.

"The aim for Glance is to make digital currency payments practical for day-to-day payment situations," said Hoyles. "We believe there are significant opportunities for the early pioneers such as Glance in this space."

The Canadian FinTech & AI Awards is Canada's largest and most prestigious FinTech event with over 3,000 Attendees from the banking, legal, finance, tech, startup and blockchain community. To learn more, visit http://www.fintechawards.org/ .

About Canadian FinTech & AI Awards

The 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards, hosted by the Digital Finance Institute, is to recognize and celebrate Canadian innovation in financial technology and in artificial intelligence. The goal of the Awards is to bring together, on an annual basis, Canada's technology leaders in finance to celebrate each other and support Canadian technology in finance from coast to coast.

About Glance Technologies

Vancouver-based Glance Technologies is the parent company of Glance Pay (https://glancepay.com), a streamlined mobile payment app and loyalty management platform that provides fast, frictionless payments and digital rewards, resulting in a better customer experience. Glance Pay has established a foothold in the full-service restaurant sector where the platform enables merchants to not only accept in-dining mobile payments, but also automate loyalty, and instantly deliver rewards to customers based on their purchasing patterns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of Glance's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, the expectation that there will be significant opportunities for Glance as a pioneer in the digital currency space, the expectation that Glance will be successful in its application for a provisional patent directed at methods, systems and techniques for cryptographic token transfers.

