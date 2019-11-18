Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117H7 ISIN: CA5768081096 Ticker-Symbol: 39N 
Tradegate
14.11.19
08:48 Uhr
0,040 Euro
+0,011
+36,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,026
0,032
16:25
0,026
0,032
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC0,040+36,99 %