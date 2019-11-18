Anzeige
WKN: 903655 ISIN: US8116991071 Ticker-Symbol: SI2 
18.11.19
08:08 Uhr
SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on December 4, 2019

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce its fiscal 2020 third quarter results on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after the market close, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 pm ET that day. The Company's press release will be posted on the investors section of website, https://investors.seachange.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8037 (U.S.) and 201-689-8037 (international) and via live webcast at https://investors.seachange.com. The webcast replay will be archived in the same location following completion of the call.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange is a leading supplier of Video Delivery Software Solutions. Our solution powers hundreds of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms, servicing over 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange offers value-based engagement which provides content and service providers with a complete software delivery platform for linear, VOD and TSTV over managed and unmanaged networks. The SeaChange Framework solution solution includes video back-office, media asset management, targeted advertising management, analytics and the client interface for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Our solution is available as a product or managed service deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

Contact: Investors

Mary T. Conway
Conway Communications
1-781-772-1679
Mary.conway@schange.com

SOURCE: SeaChange International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566835/SeaChange-International-to-Issue-Fiscal-2020-Third-Quarter-Results-on-December-4-2019

