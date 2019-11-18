3D printing with 3M fluoropolymers opens new possibilities for additive manufacturing

3M is reshaping the future of fluoropolymers with industry-first 3D printed polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) showcased this week at Formnext 2019.

PTFE is known as a problem-solver, and it is the material of choice for a wide variety of demanding industries and environments. Now, thanks to a revolutionary 3D printing process developed by 3M, it is possible to produce PTFE parts with complex geometries and fine details that are beyond the capabilities of conventional processing techniques.

"Our industry-first technology has proven to be an incredibly valuable and versatile solution for numerous customer challenges that could not previously be addressed with machined PTFE and similar conventional manufacturing methods," says Tim Schniepp, 3M's Advanced Materials' Additive Manufacturing Business Manager.

3M's proprietary technology combines the powerful benefits of both additive manufacturing and PTFE to open new opportunities for customers. Whether it's creating parts to withstand the most severe chemical processing environments or providing a precise fit for a unique electronics application, customers can bring their designs to life like never before.

At Formnext, attendees will have the opportunity to see this technology first-hand with examples of where it has already been adopted by customers across industries. They will be able to talk to experts to learn about the capabilities of the technology and ideal applications for 3D printed PTFE parts, as well as get hands-on with 360-degree product visualization models and printed samples.

For the technology, 3M provides high quality, finished parts, operating as a service bureau and contract manufacturer for prototype, small batch, and serial production of 3D printed parts. The company has engaged numerous leaders across key industries to introduce and validate performance, accepting orders and manufacturing parts for the past year and now has plans to fully commercialize the technology in 2020.

Beyond 3D printed PTFE, 3M is developing solutions for other additive manufacturing technologies with additional fluoropolymers and high-performance materials set to launch in the coming years.

To learn more about how 3M is leading the way in fluoropolymer additive manufacturing visit booth C61 located in Hall 11.0 at Formnext in Frankfurt, November 19-22, 2019.

