Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Receives Revised EPEA Permit for Aldersyde Alberta Waste to Renewable Fuel Green Refinery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTC:CEIWF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 15th, 2019, the Company received notice from Alberta Environment and Parks ("AEP") that the requested changes to the Company's permit issued pursuant to the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (the "Permit") were approved. The approved changes relate to Cielo's proprietary design process including the installation of electric heat on the exterior of the reactor, as well as to waste handling upgrades and other process enhancements that are now in place at the Company's refinery ("Aldersyde Refinery") located just south of Calgary, Alberta. Cielo's management is confident that these enhancements will result in the ability to convert larger volumes of waste into high grade renewable fuels on a continuous-flow-basis.

Cielo is working closely with the AEP to obtain further revisions to the Permit to include enhancements to the Company's biomass receiving process. The approved changes along with the requested revisions to the Permit will be incorporated into the design of the five follow-on refineries ("JV Refineries") to be built pursuant to the previously announced memorandums of understanding ("MOU's") to enter into joint ventures. Each of the JV Refineries is being designed and engineered to convert approximately three tonnes of garbage into approximately 2,000 liters per hour of renewable fuels comprised of naphtha, kerosene (jet fuel) and high-grade diesel. Pursuant to the terms of the MOUs, 100% of the estimated $25 million cost to build and commission each of the JV Refineries will be borne by the joint venture parties other than Cielo. For more information on the MOUs, see the relevant press releases on the Company's website at www.cielows.com.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated, "We are pleased to have received from AEP the amendment to our permit, which now allows us to complete the changes to our Aldersyde Refinery and begin commercially producing and selling our renewable fuels. We are confident that the proprietary technology being deployed in our Aldersyde Refinery, which can convert multiple different waste feedstock streams into high grade renewable fuels, will have a significant positive impact on reducing Green House Gas emissions."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC". Cielo is a waste to renewable energy company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable diesel, kerosene (jet fuel) and naphtha fuels. Cielo's proven and patent-pending technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta green refinery where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green refineries across North America and globally.

Cielo has already begun expanding its footprint by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with Cielo to build, at no cost to Cielo, Joint Venture Refineries in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Brooks and Lethbridge, Alberta. Each JV Refinery is projected to cost approximately $25M +/- to build, commission and place on production. Cielo will be the general contractor and operator of all of the proposed JV Refineries. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green refineries is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock - garbage; including household, commercial/construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties and telephone poles as well as all types of plastic that currently cannot be recycled.

