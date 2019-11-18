International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces New Appointment to Management Team

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE:INCB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Davis as Chief Growth Officer & Head of CBD.

Mr. Greg Davis is an entrepreneurial marketer with an extensive track record in customer acquisition marketing. His leadership experience includes playing a key role in growing several notable startup successes as well as developing brands at Fortune 500 companies including 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., GameWorks Entertainment and DDB Worldwide. Considered a "digital native", he became involved in digital marketing early in his career, driving many digital-first innovations including managing the launch of 20th Century Fox's foray into e-commerce, developing Kia Motors' first ever digital campaign and bringing to market the first augmented reality consumer toy line for James Cameron's epic theatrical release of "Avatar". His multi-channel marketing experience has been developed on both the agency and brand sides, building from the ground up and leading the digital arms for agencies including DDB/LA, Threshold Interactive and MBMG. Davis will be responsible for International Cannabrands' overall growth strategy, as well as spearheading the company's CBD business unit.

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented: "Greg brings tremendous experience in scaling the growth of new business units. His background in marketing wellness and lifestyle brands is a great asset to the ICL Management Team. CBD will be the highest growth segment of our corporate portfolio and ICL is heavily investing in the support of this initiative."

Mr. Davis joins International Cannabrands eager to build and expand the Company's CBD portfolio. Davis commented: "It's a thrill to play a key role in the growth of ICL's CBD business unit. The category shows incredible promise across a broad spectrum of wellness use cases, but is still fairly nascent with less than 20% of consumers having tried some form of CBD. We are setting out to build best in class digital born brands that are relevant and beneficial to today's active consumer lifestyle."

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

International Cannabrands is a CBD and cannabis focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Company's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Company believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

