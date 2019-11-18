Krypton Moscow LLC: ICOadm.in Releases its New Attractive Tariff Plans

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / ICOadm.in is happy to announce the release of their new and extremely attractive tariff plans for their customers. This is part of their ongoing campaign to optimize their business which is necessary in order to provide a truly unique and quality experience for those who choose to use their services.

When you decide to become an ICOadm.in client, you are entitled to pick an outstanding starter plan which includes a fully customized ICO dashboard with an intuitive admin panel. You also get access to all major crypto, credit, debit and wire transfer features.

Their dashboards come with integrated KYC/AML solutions, 2FA authentication, 12-language support with the most advanced DDoS protection and hosting. The referral program, bonus for purchase and promo codes also marks an excellent addition that will supercharge your investment. This makes for an amazing initial plan with all the basic features that is available for only $1299 a month.

Clients can also choose to opt for their even more attractive Premium package, which includes a While Label Dashboard, FREE additional integrations as per your choice, FREE use of their most advanced automated Bounty platform, integrated smart contract and a 24/7 dedicated technical support. ICOadm.in's professional and experienced team would be more than happy to provide their clients with an excellent service no matter what plan they choose. The cost for their Premium package will be sent individually to interested client upon request.

ICOadm.in is constantly looking to upgrade their service in order to become the ultimate option for those who seek to get involved in the ICO/STO industry. They understand that maintaining an optimal and innovative approach is the best way to achieve the best results and ensure an excellent client satisfaction.

ICOadm.in knows that all their clients demand the highest quality and hence have always worked hard to keep up with the standards. With the constant changes revolving around the ICO phenomenon, there is no doubt that any business that is involved is going to require an innovative approach to become successful. ICOadm.in is one of those providers that knows the importance of evolving and adapting.

Check out the video below to get a glimpse of our turnkey feature-rich dashboards

SOURCE: Krypton Moscow LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566618/ICOadmin-Releases-its-New-Attractive-Tariff-Plans