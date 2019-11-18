New Application Accelerator delivers up to 50% performance improvement in machine learning

Reduces latency for all NAS systems including all-flash and NVMe-based arrays

Unveils Application Accelerator and new high-performance data tiering features at SC19, Nov. 18-Nov. 21

InfiniteIO, the world's fastest metadata platform to reduce application latency, today announced the new Application Accelerator, which delivers dramatic performance improvements for critical applications by processing file metadata independently from on-premises storage or cloud systems. The new platform provides organizations across industries the lowest possible latency for their mission-critical applications, such as AI/machine learning, HPC and genomics, while minimizing disruption to IT teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005294/en/

InfiniteIO Application Accelerator Dashboard (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bandwidth and I/O challenges have been largely overcome, yet reducing latency remains a significant barrier to improving application performance," said Henry Baltazar, vice president of research at 451 Research. "Metadata requests are a large part of file system latency, making up the vast majority of requests to a storage system or cloud. InfiniteIO's approach to abstracting metadata from file data offers IT managers a nondisruptive way to immediately accelerate application performance."

As unstructured data has grown exponentially, requests for file metadata-information such as file attributes and access privileges-have also skyrocketed to become a major bottleneck for application performance. InfiniteIO's latest release, built on the InfiniteIO Metadata Engine (IME) architecture, responds to file metadata requests directly from the network instead of the network-attached storage (NAS) or cloud storage system. InfiniteIO's metadata abstraction can reduce latency from seconds to microseconds for all files in a hybrid cloud environment. This results in faster access to data and speeds up application performance.

"Reducing latency is the last frontier in improving application performance. The tech industry has been focused on making incremental performance improvements with faster storage and file systems, when the biggest opportunity is in removing the file system latency created by processing metadata requests," said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO. "Separating metadata processing from file I/O significantly decreases application latency, which translates into reduced product development cycles and greater worker productivity."

Turbocharging Data-intensive Applications

The Application Accelerator allows organizations to go faster and easily implement innovation, with minimal to no disruption to existing IT operations:

Completely offloads and responds to metadata requests at the speed of DRAM, which improves performance up to 50% for workloads such as machine learning training models

Delivers more than 3 million metadata operations per second, doubling the performance of the previous-generation product

Deploys without requiring changes to existing applications or storage systems

Supports enterprise growth by scaling to 1 billion files in a single node or 2 billion files in a clustered configuration

Enhances the performance of all NAS systems, even all-flash and NVMe arrays

Can be upgraded with high-performance data tiering capabilities

InfiniteIO today also released new software features that continue to simplify and accelerate tiering of cold data from primary NAS systems to lower-cost cloud storage, such as the ability to scan 1 billion files in a day and a new API for cloud usage charge-back. The IME architecture never recalls metadata back from the cloud, increasing performance and avoiding cloud egress charges. Robust policies automatically tier files so that even rarely accessed information is available on-demand, without disruption or performance compromises.

Exhibiting at SC19

Attendees of the Supercomputing 19 show in Denver can meet InfiniteIO application acceleration experts in the Startup Café inside the exhibit hall from Nov. 18 to 21, 2019. Find more information and book a meeting at https://infinite.io/supercomputing.

Availability

The InfiniteIO Application Accelerator is available immediately from InfiniteIO's growing network of international resellers and solution providers.

Existing customers with current maintenance agreements can add the new high-performance data tiering features with non-disruptive online upgrades.

Additional Information

InfiniteIO Blog

Application Accelerator Data Sheet

How InfiniteIO Accelerates Performance Video

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO provides the lowest possible latency for file metadata, enabling applications to run faster, reduce development cycles, and increase data productivity. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO independently processes file metadata to simultaneously accelerate application performance and hybrid-cloud data tiering for global enterprises, research organizations and media companies. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005294/en/

Contacts:

Liem Nguyen

liem@infinite.io

512-375-4171, x112