Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington Capital"), a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Doncasters Group's Blaenavon forging business ("Blaenavon" or the "Company"). Going forward, the business will operate independently as part of Forged Solutions Group ("FSG"). Located in South Wales, United Kingdom, the Company is a leading provider of complex, precision forged rings and closed die products primarily for OEM and Tier 1 aerospace defense engine customers.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said "Blaenavon is a very unique asset, and we are excited to support Lee and his management team in accelerating the Company's growth through investment in new capital and through acquisitions of complementary businesses that expand product offerings, customer lists and geographic reach. The Company is well positioned on fast growing, next generation engine platforms such as LEAP, GTF, and Trent XWB and additionally has a strong portfolio of aftermarket components on sole sourced programs."

"I look forward to partnering with Arlington Capital Partners to embark on the Company's next phase of growth by investing in infrastructure, leveraging the firm's expertise to win new contracts and gain market share, delivering best-in-class on-time-delivery and quality, and evaluating strategic M&A opportunities," said Lee Smith, Managing Director of the Company. "Arlington has had a long, successful track record in building strong market-leading businesses in the aerospace defense space, and we look forward to being counted among them."

Erica Son, a Vice President at Arlington Capital, said, "Lee and the Forged Solutions Group team have established credibility as a trusted supplier for mission critical engine parts. For Arlington, this investment represents an opportunity to invest in an attractive part of the aerospace defense value chain with strong customer relationships, high barriers to entry, and high revenue visibility."

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field.

